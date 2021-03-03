The JCRHC Board of Trustees last week voted to increase its tax asking by 1.5% in the new fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The hospital will seek to collect about $1.1 million in property taxes in 2021-22, according to Penny Soucie, the hospital’s chief financial officer. This represents an increase of about $16,600 from the previous year.
Iowa Code gives the hospital the taxing authority to ask for up to $1.9 million.
The property tax rate, which will be about $0.93 per $1,000 property valuation, has decreased by about 9 cents over the last few years, Soucie noted.
At the same meeting, the board approved investing slightly more than $122,000 to market the new hospital and its services. The trustees previously hired Amperage Marketing & Fundraising to help with marketing endeavors.
Trustee Elaine Edward opposed the marketing expense, saying she did not want to spend quite so much money on marketing this year.
