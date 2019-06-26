Calling it a “momentous and historic occasion,” Jackson County Regional Health Center Board Chairman Kevin Burns opened the groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility that he hopes will bring a “new era of health care” to Jackson County.
More than a dozen people dug their shovels into the sandy dirt to officially break ground on the new facility, for which earthwork was already apparent around them.
Hospital officials said they hope the new space is smarter and more efficient than the existing larger facility on the north side of Maquoketa. The new facility will be 71,500 square feet and include 25 beds.
The current facility also has 25 beds.
Wet weather has slowed new facility construction thus far, but officials said they hope to see it open by December 2020, 70 years after the first Jackson County hospital opened in 1950.
“The delivery of health care in rural areas has changed a lot in those last seven decades,” Burns said.
Like that hospital, this facility is the work of a “passionate group” who “worked together to achieve their vision,” Burns continued. The new facility should “serve our community’s health care needs for the next 50, 60, 70 years.”
“If it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a region to raise a hospital,” said Jackson County Regional Health Center CEO Curt Coleman.
Not everyone in the community shared this vision, with some questioning the hospital’s build-up of cash reserves, location and rationale for building a smaller hospital instead of using the existing building or site.
The hospital Board of Trustees will pay for the new facility, which is estimated to cost about $36.8 million, by borrowing $17.87 million in revenue bonds and paying the remainder of the debt from cash reserves.
“We really appreciate the support of the community,” Coleman said. “You’re awesome.”
Emergency room nurse Megan Meinecke said that she is excited that the new facility will have better emergency room security.
“Emergency room safety is a big issue,” she said. “You have to be safe, not only for the patient, but for the other patients that are there as well.”
To design the new facility, the hospital rented a warehouse in town and brought in hospital staff to lay out how they would want a new facility to work. Over the course of almost four months, staff even “built” their new facility, using lots of cardboard and three mock walls.
“Who would have thought we’d get a blank sheet and get to design to our needs?” said Bob Herring, facility director.
Herring was one of the many people Coleman thanked before taking a shovel to the ground Tuesday. Herring “knows everything, from who sweeps the floors to how we’re financing this thing,” Coleman said.
Officials also honored the memories of Leighton Hepker and John Cressey, board members who passed away during the planning process.
“They are with us in spirit,” Coleman said.
