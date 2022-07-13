In what hospital leaders described as a transitional year, the Jackson County Regional Health Center’s board approved a budget late last month that called for increased spending to retain and recruit medical personnel while keeping the facility on the fast track to paying off its long-term debt.
While the budget projects an overall annual loss of $188,000, the hospital is in a strong enough financial position to continue to retire debt associated with the construction of its new facility, said Matt Osterhaus, president of the hospital’s board.
“We struggle to have a budget that is in the red next year. It’s not where we would like it to be,” Osterhaus said, noting employee pay and benefits had to be addressed. The board, he said, feels it is necessary to increase compensation for employees to reduce reliance on expensive contract workers while continuing to aggressively retire its debt.
Contract workers cost the hospital about $1 million last year, a number that should decrease this year by about 35%, according to Penny Soucie, the hospital’s chief financial officer.
Soucie also noted salary and benefit increases in the past have gone into effect Jan. 1, in the middle of the fiscal year, but with the new budget, increases shifted to July 1, the beginning of the year.
The hospital’s employees “are central to us meeting our mission, and there’s no question costs are rising,” Osterhaus said. “The state of health care employment right now is just something we have to deal with.”
To meet its debt service requirement, JCRHC is obligated to make an annual payment of $500,000, but instead intends to make a payment of $2.5 million, leaving a $7 million balance at the end of the fiscal year, which ends next June. The debt is associated with the construction of the hospital’s new $36 million facility, which opened last year.
“Our plan to pay down our loan even quicker than the loan agreement is positive, showing we are being good fiscal agents for the county we represent,” Osterhaus said. “We have a stable work force and are keeping indebtedness down to a very manageable level.”
As hospitals large and small grapple with the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, what’s happening locally is representative of industry trends.
An influx of COVID-19 patients the past two years increased demand for nurses and other employees, and many hospitals had to bring in highly paid contract workers to meet the needs. At the same time, retaining regular employees became a challenge. On top of that, this is the first year since pandemic’s beginning that many hospitals will see a significant decline in the number of patients with COVID.
“We do anticipate that that will become more manageable in (the current) fiscal year 2023 as opposed to it being quite significant in fiscal year 2022,” Soucie said.
The budget also includes a 4.95% increase in pricing, except for inpatient room and board.
