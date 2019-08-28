Walkers, runners, joggers, cyclists, bikers and drivers converged on Bellevue over the past two weekends to benefit terminally ill patients and their families.
A good amount of money was raised for Hospice of Jackson County during the annual Bellevue Walk/Run last Friday, with scenes from that event pictuted here. A Hospice Ride and Hospice ATV ride also took place.
The Walk/Run featured three different races which started and ended at Bellevue’s Cole Park. Scores of walkers and runners took part. The Hospice benefit weekend was also highlighted with food, music and refreshments.
Students from both Marquette and Bellevue High Schools served food, while Absolute Music disc jockey service of Bellevue provided emcee services and musical entertainment.
