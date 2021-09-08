The annual benefit for Hospice of Jackson County will take place in Bellevue this weekend.
All the action starts on Friday, Sept. 10 with a Fun Run and Walk at Cole Park.
Registration and packet pickup is at 5 p.m. with a concession stand open for folks to enjoy food and refreshments. Announcements, recognition and opening ceremonies will take place at 5:30 p.m.
A Kids Fun Run starts at 5:45 p.m. and an Adult 5K Walk and Run starting at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, Sept. 12, a Bike Ride will take place with departure from the Riverview Hotel at noon. Packet pick-up and registration starts at 11 a.m. The ride will be followed with a Meat Paddle Raffle at the Riverview Hotel at 3:30 p.m.
Folks who are not participating in the ride or run are still encouraged to attend and support the benefit for Hospice by coming to cheer on the runners and enjoying food and drink. Local residents may also make a donation to Hospice of Jackson County during the events at the registration table at Cole Park on Friday, or at the registration table at the Riverview Hotel on Sunday.
Various raffle prize opportunities will also be held at all the events.
Early online registration for all events are also available at: http://getmeregistered.com/RidingforHospiceJC. For more information, call 563-652-0123 or go to www.jchospice.org
About Hospice
of Jackson County
Hospice of Jackson County is a not-for-profit organization committed to the single purpose of providing high quality, compassionate end-of-life care for our community. The organization was founded in response to the lack of local end-of-life care. While located in Jackson County, the Hospice staff also serves the surrounding counties of Clinton, Dubuque, Jones, Cedar, and Scott. Our proximity is important, as it allows for quick response times from our local professionals.
No one receiving services receives a bill, only what Medicare pays for. All funds raised through events like the ones in Bellevue goes to those who need help.
Hospice is a care system that provides a centralized program of palliative and support services to terminally ill persons and their families, in the form of physical, psychological, social, and spiritual care. Such services are provided by an interdisciplinary team of professionals and volunteers who are available at home and in specialized inpatient settings. The focus of Hospice Care is not to cure the patient, but to improve the quality of life.
Services include physicians, nurses, home health aides, chaplains, social worker, massage therapists and grief therapist; all whose purpose is to work closely with personal physicians and primary caregivers to give the best possible care that is specialized to meet needs of patients and families.
