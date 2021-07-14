The Great River Threshers of Miles, will be celebrating their 45th year on July 16-18
On Friday night July 16, there will be a parade at 6:30 p.m., sponsored by the city. At 7 p.m. there will be a flag burning ceremony followed by the Farmer Olympics. For more information contact Eli Schulz at 563-210-9716. Beginning at 8 p.m. the movie Trolls World Tour will be presented.
Saturday, July 17, there will be a tractor show beginning at 10 a.m. For more information contact Darrel Adolphs at 563-682-7717.
Beginning at 10:30 a.m. a horse-powered and steam engine threshing demonstration will be held.
The Threshers Meal will be served from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Saturday afternoon activities will include a spelling bee at 1 p.m. and bingo at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m. a mud bog is planned. For more information on this event contact Mike Jepsen at 563-370-5547 or Mike Holdgrafer at 563-212-8925. A pedal pull is also on the schedule.
To conclude the day, mutton bustin’ is scheduled for 5 p.m. followed by the music of Matt McPherson of Bellevue at 7 p.m.
Also on Saturday’s agenda will be blacksmith, broom making, log sawing, shingle making, and threshing.
Sunday starts off with a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 – 11 a.m. A community church service will be held in the Miles City Park at 8:30 a.m.
Sunday’s activities include a horse show, adult and youth mud volleyball and the 100th 4-H local show beginning at 10 a.m.
For volleyball information contact Emily at 563-212-8605. For general information call Ernest at 563-357-1065.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.