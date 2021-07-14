Horses hard at work

Horses are hard at work at the Great River Threshers event in this photo from 2019. The horses created power for a threshing machine, which removes seeds from stalks and husks by beating the plant. The horses were controlled by their handlers, Dean Johnson, front left, Dale McMain, back left, and Don Bales, back center. This year’s event is scheduled for July 16-18.

The Great River Threshers of Miles, will be celebrating their 45th year on July 16-18

On Friday night July 16, there will be a parade at 6:30 p.m., sponsored by the city. At 7 p.m. there will be a flag burning ceremony followed by the Farmer Olympics. For more information contact Eli Schulz at 563-210-9716. Beginning at 8 p.m. the movie Trolls World Tour will be presented.

Saturday, July 17, there will be a tractor show beginning at 10 a.m. For more information contact Darrel Adolphs at 563-682-7717.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. a horse-powered and steam engine threshing demonstration will be held.

The Threshers Meal will be served from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Saturday afternoon activities will include a spelling bee at 1 p.m. and bingo at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m. a mud bog is planned. For more information on this event contact Mike Jepsen at 563-370-5547 or Mike Holdgrafer at 563-212-8925. A pedal pull is also on the schedule.

To conclude the day, mutton bustin’ is scheduled for 5 p.m. followed by the music of Matt McPherson of Bellevue at 7 p.m.

Also on Saturday’s agenda will be blacksmith, broom making, log sawing, shingle making, and  threshing.

Sunday starts off with a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 – 11 a.m. A community church service will be held in the Miles City Park at 8:30 a.m.

Sunday’s activities include a horse show, adult and youth mud volleyball and the 100th 4-H local show beginning at 10 a.m.

For volleyball information contact Emily at 563-212-8605. For general information call Ernest at 563-357-1065.