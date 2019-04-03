Paige and Parker Horchak celebrated their first birthdays on March 25, 2019.
Paige and Parker’s parents are Tyler and Jennifer Horchak of San Diego, CA. Paige and Parker celebrated with multiple family gatherings held in San Diego and Dallas, TX.
Grandparents are; Alex and Chris Horchak of Bellevue, IA. Great grandparents are Larry and Nancy Zimmer of Dubuque, IA.
Paige and Parker are also the great granddaughters of the late Sylvester and Clara Zimmer of Bellevue, IA.
