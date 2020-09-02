The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) encourages Americans around the country to test their homes for radon, the second leading cause of lung cancer. Affordable do-it-yourself radon test kits are available online and at most home improvement and hardware stores. EPA and the U.S. Surgeon General recommend taking action to fix your home if the radon level is 4 picocuries per liter (pCi/L) of air or more.
For more information on testing and contact information for radon resources, visit, https://www.epa.gov/radon/find-information-about-local-radon-zones-and-state-contact-information
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.