The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) encourages Americans around the country to test their homes for radon, the second leading cause of lung cancer. Affordable do-it-yourself radon test kits are available online and at most home improvement and hardware stores. EPA and the U.S. Surgeon General recommend taking action to fix your home if the radon level is 4 picocuries per liter (pCi/L) of air or more.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
Today
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 62F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS... STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE THROUGH NOON, REACHING SPEEDS OF 30 TO 40 MPH ON WIND GUSTS. THE HIGHEST WINDS WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 1030 AM AND 2 PM, THEN DECREASE A BIT LATE IN THE AFTERNOON. THOSE TRAVELING WILL NEED TO KEEP A FIRM GRIP ON THE STEERING WHEEL. IN ADDITION, THE SUNSHINE AND WIND WILL COMBINE WITH LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS THIS AFTERNOON, TO CREATE A HIGH THREAT FOR FIRES SPREADING OUT OF CONTROL. DO NOT BURN INTENTIONALLY TODAY.
