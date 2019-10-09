Prior to the amazing 28-7 Homecoming victory over Dyersville-Beckman at C.C. Hammann Field last Friday, the Bellevue Comets and the Bellevue community gathered for the annual Homecoming Parade Friday afternoon on Riverview Street.
Leading the procession were Grand Marshal Mrs. Kilburg; as well as the Homecoming King and Queen for 2019, Luke Giesemann and Brin Daugherty
Creative floats from each of the four high school classes were the highlight of the procession, with the theme of ‘Blast the Blazers’ being prominent.
The Bellevue Marching Band, like the football team, also performed with skilled precision.
