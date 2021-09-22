Comet Logo

Bellevue High School is celebrating its 2021 Homecoming game this week with several events slated around the big football game on Friday evening. First, the annual Homecoming Parade will take place Friday afternoon at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Front Street. Then the 2021 Homecoming Royalty will be announced roughly 15 minutes prior to the start of the game versus North Cedar at 7 p.m.