Bellevue High School is celebrating its 2019 Homecoming game this week with several events slated around the big football game on Friday evening. First, the annual Homecoming Parade will take place Friday afternoon at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Front Street. Then the 2019 Homecoming Royalty will be presented to fans at the football game roughly 15 minutes prior to the start of the game versus Dyersville-Beckman at 7 p.m. Saturday night is the Homecoming Dance, which will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 97%
- Feels Like: 61°
- Heat Index: 63°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 61°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:59:38 AM
- Sunset: 06:42:01 PM
- Dew Point: 62°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tonight
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 58F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IOWA... ILLINOIS... MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE AFFECTING DUBUQUE...JACKSON AND JO DAVIESS COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT FULTON LD13 AFFECTING CLINTON...CARROLL AND WHITESIDE COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT CAMANCHE AFFECTING CLINTON...SCOTT...ROCK ISLAND AND WHITESIDE COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT LE CLAIRE LD14 AFFECTING SCOTT AND ROCK ISLAND COUNTIES THIS FLOOD WATCH IS BASED ON FORECAST RISES FROM OBSERVED AND PREDICTED RAINFALL OVER THE NEXT 48 HOURS. AT THIS TIME THERE IS LIMITED CONFIDENCE ASSOCIATED WITH RAINFALL AMOUNTS, THE LOCATION OF PREDICTED RAINFALL, AND HOW THE WATER ROUTES DOWNSTREAM. IF RAINFALL IN THE BASIN IS LESS THAN PREDICTED, THE FORECAST RIVER STAGE MAY NOT BE REACHED. CONVERSELY, IF RAINFALL IS MORE THAN PREDICTED THE RIVER MAY CREST HIGHER. AS THE FORECAST BECOMES MORE CERTAIN, THIS WATCH WILL EITHER BE UPGRADED TO A WARNING OR CANCELLED. THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:30 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. * FORECAST, THE RIVER IS FORECAST TO RISE AND APPROACH FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY MORNING. * THIS FORECAST IS BASED ON ROUTED FLOW FROM UPSTREAM IN COMBINATION WITH FORECAST RAINFALL. CONSEQUENTLY THERE IS LIMITED CONFIDENCE IN THE RIVER REACHING FLOOD STAGE. &&
