Bellevue High School is celebrating its 2019 Homecoming game this week with several events slated around the big football game on Friday evening. First, the annual Homecoming Parade will take place Friday afternoon at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Front Street. Then the 2019 Homecoming Royalty will be presented to fans at the football game roughly 15 minutes prior to the start of the game versus Dyersville-Beckman at 7 p.m. Saturday night is the Homecoming Dance, which will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.