Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IOWA... ILLINOIS... MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE AFFECTING DUBUQUE...JACKSON AND JO DAVIESS COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT FULTON LD13 AFFECTING CLINTON...CARROLL AND WHITESIDE COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT CAMANCHE AFFECTING CLINTON...SCOTT...ROCK ISLAND AND WHITESIDE COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT LE CLAIRE LD14 AFFECTING SCOTT AND ROCK ISLAND COUNTIES THIS FLOOD WATCH IS BASED ON FORECAST RISES FROM OBSERVED AND PREDICTED RAINFALL OVER THE NEXT 48 HOURS. AT THIS TIME THERE IS LIMITED CONFIDENCE ASSOCIATED WITH RAINFALL AMOUNTS, THE LOCATION OF PREDICTED RAINFALL, AND HOW THE WATER ROUTES DOWNSTREAM. IF RAINFALL IN THE BASIN IS LESS THAN PREDICTED, THE FORECAST RIVER STAGE MAY NOT BE REACHED. CONVERSELY, IF RAINFALL IS MORE THAN PREDICTED THE RIVER MAY CREST HIGHER. AS THE FORECAST BECOMES MORE CERTAIN, THIS WATCH WILL EITHER BE UPGRADED TO A WARNING OR CANCELLED. THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:30 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. * FORECAST, THE RIVER IS FORECAST TO RISE AND APPROACH FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY MORNING. * THIS FORECAST IS BASED ON ROUTED FLOW FROM UPSTREAM IN COMBINATION WITH FORECAST RAINFALL. CONSEQUENTLY THERE IS LIMITED CONFIDENCE IN THE RIVER REACHING FLOOD STAGE. &&