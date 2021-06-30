Homebound people who would like a COVID-19 vaccine can call the public health offices in Clinton and Jackson counties and a staff member will visit them and administer their preference of a single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot or a two-dose series of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
“We are glad to do that, and we want to keep doing that,” said Michele Cullen, who oversees public health in both counties.
In Clinton County, call (563) 659-8148, and in Jackson County call (563) 652-5658.
