As local developers struggle to find ways to secure land to build new housing with the challenging landscape, river, railroad and other obstacles in Bellevue, there is another concern that has become apparent to many.
City officials have recently noticed an increased trend of single-family housing units being purchased and converted into rental properties.
“Since COVID, we have seen more houses that come to the market or do not even get to the market are being sold and turned into a rental unit or for Airbnbs,” said Bellevue City Adinistrator Abbey Skrivseth. “In Bellevue we are seeing a mix of the same landlords purchasing houses but also some new property owners purchasing their first rental unit as a new investment opportunity.”
Currently, the City has roughly 93 properties that result in roughly 206 individual rentals in town. That number includes houses, upper story units, apartment buildings, mobile homes and Airbnbs. Of the 206 rental units, 93 are residential houses, and the remaining 113 include individual apartment units or units within a duplex.
Of that total, Skrivseth said there are approximately 30 properties that were not a rental house or Airbnbs as recently as five years ago.
Skrivseth said it appears that the houses being purchased for rentals are in the threshold of affordability that normally a first time homebuyer, (a single person or a young couple looking to purchase their first home, can afford). These are typically homes that may need some updates too.
“Unfortunately, these houses are being sold quickly - or before the potential first-time home buyer knows that they are for sale,” she noted. “The rise in the sale prices for houses, and now the interest rate increases, are also not allowing those first-time home buyers or those on a budget to be able to purchase a home.”
Many in the local area are also seeing monthly rental costs increasing due to the lack of housing availability, especially now that interest rates are increasing and national inflation trends have hit a 40-year high.
“Do not get me wrong, a mix of housing is important and needed for Bellevue. Rental units are important and there is a need. Airbnbs are also important and great to have in town. However, we continue to see the change in more and more permanent residential housing units being transitioned over and into rentals. Then there is the concern with land availability and where our community will be able to develop next to expand housing,” said Skrivseth. “Bellevue has the natural beauty of the river and the bluffs but these along with the floodplain limit our ability to expand and grow our town.
The City of Bellevue is working with ECIA and looking into USDA grants to help offset the large expense to expand water and sewer down to the 53-acre Stamp Property just south of town, along with completing the annexation process for the land. Increases in infrastructure costs and the backlog of equipment being available also add to these challenging issues.
“I have heard of people in our community saying they have a son or daughter or family member wanting to move back to Bellevue, but they cannot find a home to purchase. Whether this be a home they can afford or if they are wanting to be in a certain area of town I am not sure,” said Skrivseth. “From word of mouth and speaking to individuals, I do know of first time homebuyers that are wanting to purchase their first home but cannot do so based on lack of affordable houses in town.”
City officials also think that Bellevue may be missing out on the opportunity of new families wanting to move into our community based on not only lack of affordable housing, but also daycare. “Obviously the need for daycare is a whole different topic that has been discussed, and we have been trying to work on solutions to that,” said Skrivseth.
Price increases in homes, which result in higher assessments in terms of property taxes are also a burden in finding affordable family housing in the local area for young families. Assessments on residential properties are once again expected to increase in the spring of 2023.
“That $120,000 house that we saw 5 to 8 years ago is now up to $180,000-$220,000. This price increase makes it hard for the younger generation with one income that found a local job in town to afford. This price increase is also much higher than the assessed value,” Skrivseth concluded. “What comes next is a larger assessment for all houses in our community and then what follows is an increase in our taxes due to the valuation increase - it all goes hand and hand. A person does not want to pay higher taxes but when it’s time to sell their home or their family’s home, they want top dollar for it even if that means listing it way above the assessed value.”
With the Stamp property south of town and the new Jackson Park subdivision (in which lots were pre-sold), the city of Bellevue is hoping to shine a light on the need for single-family housing creation in the community.
The first home in the Jackson subdivision is expected to be built next spring, but the increase in homes being converted to rental properties is not exactly the trend city leaders would like to see.
Unfortunately, at this time, there are no financial incentives to help, and the City of Bellevue cannot dictate to a property owner whether their property should be a single-family home or a rental unit.
In the past 10 years, Bellevue’s population (according to the 2020 Census), has increased by 8 percent. Hopefully in the future, as the economy recovers from the pandemic era and other economic factors, solutions to housing in Bellevue can be found and the community can continue to grow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.