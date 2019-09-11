The Preston man who suffered third-degree burns over 95 percent of his body following a house explosion died.
Dan Miller passed last away Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. He was in the intensive care unit at the time of his death.
“It is with much sadness [I] share that Dan Miller has passed away,” Miller family confidant Erica Felkey wrote on social media, with Dan’s wife’s approval. “Jen asks that you continue to pray for her and the girls today, tomorrow, and always. … Comfort is knowing that Dan is safe in the arms of God. Rest In Peace, Dear Friend.”
Dan had undergone multiple surgeries since the Aug. 16 explosion and infections were setting in over Labor Day weekend, his family members said.
The Miller house, located at 39137 Highway 64, a couple miles west of Preston, exploded at about 11:34 a.m. Aug. 16. The house was in flames when emergency personnel arrived on scene.
Dan was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Jen and the couple’s two young daughters were not home at the time of the explosion.
Sheriff’s deputies said they were able to speak with Dan before he was airlifted to Iowa City with burn injuries. His last memory was of lighting a candle before being blown out of the house, he reportedly told law enforcement.
Firefighters said a natural gas leak could be to blame for the explosion.
The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion.
Word of Dan’s death spread quickly throughout the community where he lived with his family. Hundreds of people offered their sympathy to the Millers via Facebook as soon as the news spread. They offered prayers and strength to get the family through Dan’s passing.
“He fought hard, he is in God’s arms now and he is at peace. Hugs to his family and friends,” wrote Jody Tebbe.
Funeral service details are available at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Benefit information
Various community groups are moving forward with a benefit for the Miller family.
The Knights of Columbus will host a golf outing at Plum River Golf Course just outside Preston Sept. 21.
The Preston Lions Club will serve pulled pork and loose-meat sandwich meals in downtown Preston, and other activities are slated for that day including a silent and live auction as well as a bags tournament.
The day also includes face painting and tattoos for kids, a live auction at 5 p.m., silent auction ending at 7 p.m., bake sale and live music.
Organizers continue planning more fundraising events for Sept. 21. Details will be announced as they become available.
Proceeds from the day will be given to the Dan Miller family.
People who want to send letters or cards to the Miller family are asked to send them to Box 252, Preston, Iowa 52069.
Maquoketa State Bank and Clinton National Banks have accounts set up for the Millers.
Four years have passed since a house explosion decimated a home in Jackson County, a home that also was located along Highway 64 east of Maquoketa.
In that June 25, 2015, incident, Stephen Walter Brandenburg, 73, was removed from the basement of his home after it exploded at about 4:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of 312th Avenue. He was airlifted to Iowa City but died from his injuries.
Experts blamed a natural gas leak for that explosion.
