The Bellevue Senior Center offers home delivered or to-go meals, but some may be on a waiting list from NEI3A for home delivered or to-go meals. If you are on a waiting list, just call Michelle at the Senior Center (872-4666) to learn how to get your meals immediately and bypass NEI3A’s waiting list. Meals will be facilitated through the City of Bellevue.
A new option also exists on how to get freshly baked and packaged frozen meals for weekends or for meals in between the daily weekly meals.
