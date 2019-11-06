Lacey Homan of Bellevue, IA and Trenten Kemp, also of Bellevue were united in marriage on August 31, 2019 at Tabor Winery in Baldwin, IA. Officiating the wedding was Tim Homan, uncle to the bride. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Chris Homan.
Serving as Matron of Honor was Allison Kilburg-Johnson of Preston, IA. Bridesmaids were Beatrice Kemp, Bellevue, IA, Aubrie Hager, Bellevue, IA, Kennedy Thines, Preston, IA, Samantha Dierksen of Spragueville, IA and Sara Smithson, Preston, IA.
Junior Bridesmaid was Jentry Johnson, Maquoketa, IA. Flower girls was Jensyn Johnson, Maquoketa, IA.
Serving as Best Man was Chris Johnson of Preston, IA. Groomsmen included Isaac Ambrosy, Bellevue, IA, Colton Homan, Bellevue, IA, Alec Manders, Phoenix, AZ, Nick Kilburg, Bellevue, IA and Casey Olson, Trussville, AL. Ushers were Shane Weber, Bellevue, IA and Nate Gerlach, Bellevue, IA. Ring Bearer was Beckett Ries of Bellevue, IA.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Michelle Homan-Dellinger and Louren Kilburg. A reception followed the ceremony at The Timber Center, Maquoketa, IA. Music for the reception was provided by Whiskey Revival.
Lacey is the daughter of Chris and Val Homan of Bellevue, IA. She is an Easton Valley Class of 2016 graduate. She graduated from Capri College in December of 2017 and is currently self-employed/Hair Stylist at the Hair Shanty.
Trenten is the son of Travis and Barbara Kemp (late Kerri Kemp) of Bellevue, IA. He is a Marquette High School Class of 2014 graduate. He is currently employed by TW Excavating.
The couple currently resides in Bellevue, IA.
