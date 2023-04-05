Area residents will observe Easter celebrations in the coming weeks.
The annual Outdoor Way of the Cross ceremony in St. Donatus will take place on Good Friday, April 7, with a liturgy service at 1 p.m. inside the church, followed by the walk to the outdoor stations at about 2 p.m. The stations on the St. Donatus Hill of Calvary near the St. Donatus Catholic Church are original works that date back to the founding of this area in the 1850s.
St. Catherine’s Church, St. Catherine: Holy Thursday Mass at 7 p.m. April 6. Easter Sunday Mass at 8 a.m.
St. Donatus Catholic Church, St. Donatus: Good Friday service April 7 at 1 p.m. followed by the Outdoor Way of the Cross. Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30 a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue: Palm Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Maundy Thursday worship at 6:15 p.m. Good Friday worship at 6:15 p.m. Easter Sunday sunrise service will be at Saint John Farm at 7 a.m., with Festival of Easter worship at church at 10 a.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Donatus: Maundy Thursday worship April 6 at 6 p.m. Vigil of Easter service April 8 at 7:30 p.m. Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. April 9.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Preston: Palm Sunday service at 9 a.m. Maundy Thursday worship at 6 p.m. Good Friday worship at 6 p.m. Easter worship at 9 a.m.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue: Holy Thursday Mass at 7 p.m. April 6. Good Friday April 7 service at 7 p.m. Holy Saturday April 8 at 8 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass at 10:15 a.m. in Bellevue
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Preston: Palm Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. April 2. Holy Thursday Mass at 6:30 p.m. April 6. Good Friday service at 3 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass at 10 a.m.
St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek: Palm Sunday Mass at 8 a.m. April 2. Easter Sunday Mass April 9 at 8 a.m.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, LaMotte: Maundy Thursday service April 6 at 7:30 p.m. Good Friday service April 7 at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday service at 8:30 a.m. April 9.
Sts. Peter & Paul Church, Springbrook: Good Friday service April 7 at 1 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass at 8 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue:
Maundy-Thursday service April 6 at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church 1684 Iowa St, Dubuque.
Easter Sunday service April 9 at 9:30 a.m., light breakfast from 8:30-9:20 a.m.
