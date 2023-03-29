Area residents will observe Easter celebrations in the coming weeks.

The annual Outdoor Way of the Cross ceremony in St. Donatus will take place on Good Friday, April 7, with a liturgy service at 1 p.m. inside the church, followed by the walk to the outdoor stations at about 2 p.m. The stations on the St. Donatus Hill of Calvary near the St. Donatus Catholic Church are original works that date back to the founding of this area in the 1850s.