Holy Week services during the Easter week-end will feature many services and traditions once again in 2019.
Among the most well-attended and popular services in Jackson County takes place this Friday 10 miles north of Bellevue.
The annual Outdoor Way of the Cross ceremony in St. Donatus will take place on Good Friday, April 19 with a service at 1 p.m, followed by the walk to the Outdoor Stations around 2 p.m.
The stations are original works that date back to the founding of this area in the 1850s. Lenton soup to go and baked goods will be available for purchase outside the church.
Area residents will observe many other Easter celebrations and events this week. Following is a list of observances.
St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue: Maundy Thursday worship with Holy Communion at 6:15 p.m. Good Friday worship at 6:15 p.m. Easter Sunday sun-rise service at St. John Retreat Center at 7 a.m., with festival service at church at 10 a.m.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Preston: Wednesday Whirl at 4:30 p.m. April 18, Whirl supper at 5:30. Maundy Thursday worship with First Communion at 6 p.m. Good Friday joint service with Faith Lutheran Church from Andover at 7 p.m. at St. John’s. Easter Sunrise worship with Holy Communion at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., with fellowship time in between.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue: Holy Thursday Mass at 6:30 p.m. April 18. Good Friday service at noon in Springbrook. Easter Vigil Mass at 7:30 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass at 8 a.m. in Springbrook and at 10:15 a.m. in Bellevue.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Preston: Holy Thursday Mass at 7 p.m. Good Friday service at 3 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass at 10 a.m.
Cornerstone Assembly of God Church (at the Citadel), Maquoketa: Easter Saturday service “Trial of Opinions” at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
East Iron Hill Church: Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m., breakfast at 8 a.m., regular service at 9.
Faith Community Church, Maquoketa: Good Friday service April 19 at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday potluck breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by worship service at 10:15.
Faith United Methodist Church, Baldwin/Monmouth: Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. Good Friday worship at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday sunrise service at 7 a.m. followed by breakfast and Easter morning worship at 9 a.m.
First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa: Maundy Thursday worship April 18 at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Good Friday community worship at noon at United Methodist Church, worship at 7 p.m. Easter Vigil at 5 p.m. April 20. Easter Sunday worship at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The community is invited to all services.
First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue: Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. Easter Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m., fellowship hour at 10:30.
First United Methodist Church, Maquoketa: Maundy Thursday communion service at 7 p.m. Good Friday community worship service at noon hosted by First United Methodist Church, with special offering for Maquoketa Community Cupboard Capital Campaign. Easter Sunday sunrise service at 8:15 a.m., breakfast at 9:15 in Fellowship Hall, and Easter celebration of worship at 10:30 a.m.
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Toronto: Holy Thursday Mass at 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Lost Nation: Holy Saturday Easter Vigil April 20 at 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart Church, Maquoketa: Easter Vigil service April 20 at 8 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass at 8 a.m.
Sacred Heart Church, Oxford Junction: Good Friday service at 6 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass at 10 a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church, Andrew: Maundy Thursday worship with Holy Communion and stripping of the altar at 7 p.m. Good Friday Tenebrae service of darkness worship at 7 p.m. Easter festival of worship with Holy Communion at 7 a.m., brunch to follow at 8.
St. Lawrence, Otter Creek: Easter Sunday Mass April 21 at 8 a.m. (Note Mass is 30 minutes earlier.)
SS. Phillip & James Church, Grand Mound: Holy Thursday Mass at 7 p.m.; Good Friday Mass at 6 p.m.; Easter Sunday Mass at 8 a.m.
United Church of Christ, Maquoketa: Maundy Thursday worship at 7 p.m. Good Friday community worship April 19 at noon at First United Methodist Church, with special offering for the Maquoketa Community Cupboard Capital Campaign. Easter Sunday worship at 10 a.m. with special “Alleluia” coffee fellowship to follow.
Calvary Lutheran Church, Sabula: A Maundy Thursday Tenebrae Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 18, at Calvary Lutheran Church, Sabula. At 5:30 p.m., prior to worship service, a potluck will be held. The public is invited. At 6:10 a.m. Sunday, April 21, Calvary's Easter Sunrise Service will be held on the riverbank in Sabula, adjacent to Pastor Hayden's home. Easter Fellowship Coffee will be held from 7-9 a.m. at the church before Easter Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.