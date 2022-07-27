Mary Holtz Fair Queen
Mary Holtz was crowned 2022 Jackson County Fair Queen by Aubree Driscoll, last year’s queen.
Mary Holtz was crowned the 2022 Jackson County Fair Queen Sunday, as other fair royalty was recognized at the 4-H Endowment Pancake Breakfast as Pearson Hall in Maquoketa.
As a weeklong schedule of fair events kicked off, the official Fair Family, headed by Steve and Doris Trenkamp, was presented, as was this year’s parade grand marshal, Joe Heinrich.