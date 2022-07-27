Mary Holtz was crowned the 2022 Jackson County Fair Queen Sunday, as other fair royalty was recognized at the 4-H Endowment Pancake Breakfast as Pearson Hall in Maquoketa.
As a weeklong schedule of fair events kicked off, the official Fair Family, headed by Steve and Doris Trenkamp, was presented, as was this year’s parade grand marshal, Joe Heinrich.
Holtz, 20, was one of four women in the running for fair queen. She is the daughter of Jeff and Lisa Holtz and is a senior at Iowa State University, pursuing her degree in animal science and international agriculture.
Holtz is an active member of many student clubs at Iowa State and is also working toward a career in animal breeding. She grew up on a dairy cattle farm and has remained active in the livestock community by working with young 4-H members through the lease program.
Holtz wrote about her experience representing the Jackson and Clinton County Dairy Promotion Board and as the Midwest Dairy Ambassador. She said she was able to grow through opportunities with these groups.
Alyssa Diesing is the 2022 Jackson County Fair Princess. The 20-year-old is the daughter of Randy and Amy Diesing. Diesing will be a sophomore at Loras College this fall, studying special education in elementary education.
She currently works as a para-educator in the Andrew Community School District. She assists special education students with their assignments, collaborates with teachers on their daily work, and helps with their after-school and summer programs.
Diesing said she ran for queen to encourage others to pursue their goals. Being involved with the local school districts from an early age, Diesing said she learned that sometimes all children need is a good example and a little encouragement.
Mariah Hueneke is the 2022 Jackson County 2nd Runner-Up. She is the 19-year-old daughter of Derek and Tracey Hueneke. Hueneke graduated from Bellevue High School and is heading to Luther College to study elementary education and play basketball for the Luther Norse.
Hueneke received many awards for her time on the basketball court, including numerous honorable mentions and playing in the Senior All-Star game. She also was active with 4-H and FFA, spending her time as county beef princess and beef queen, her FFA chapter’s president, and her 4-H club’s president.
Hueneke said that running for fair queen was something she had always wanted to do. When she was younger, it was for the sparkly crown and bright sash. As an adult, she decided to run because it would allow her to continue to encourage Jackson County’s youth to develop the same skills she did growing up.
Jackie Miller is the 18-year-old daughter of Brian and Carol Miller. Miller graduated from Maquoketa High School and is heading to Iowa State University to study agriculture communications and international agriculture.
Miller participates in activities such as FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Student Senate, and played volleyball and basketball while in high school. Outside of her time in school, she’s an engaged member of the Cloverites 4-H Club and Jackson County 4-H County Council.
Miller said that the experiences she’s had through her journey allowed her to feel especially grateful for the community in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Fair runs now through Sunday in Maquoketa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.