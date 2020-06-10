Mary Holtz, from Jackson County was awarded the Tubbs 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation this spring.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation has announced the recipients of over 90 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at more than $100,000. Over 400 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 54 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
Through her nine year 4-H career, Holtz has gained leadership experience. Holtz has led within her club, on the Young Leaders Council, and the Jackson County Youth Council. While in these roles, Holtz has served her community through volunteering projects. 4-H has helped grow Holtz’s love and passion for animals. Through the 4-H Program, Holtz has exhibited her dairy cattle at local, district, state, and national shows, as well as competed in dairy judging contests. Through these experiences Holtz has cultivated friendships and communication skills. Holtz’s career goal is to become a veterinarian in her hometown area and specialize in embryo work for large animals. Naturally, Holtz will pursue her bachelor’s degree in Animal Science at Iowa State University, on the Pre-Vet track.
Holtz says, “4-H has given me a better understanding of giving back to the community and those who have given so much to me.”
“We are so proud of our 4-H scholarship recipients, knowing that they have had challenges to overcome this year,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “These scholarships honor and reward hard work and dedication. We are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
Given in honor of the Ed and Grace Tubbs Family, eligible applicants for the scholarship must reside in Clinton or Jackson County. They must be a freshman in the upcoming academic year and be attending an Iowa two-or four-year college or university while pursuing any field of study.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.