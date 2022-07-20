Mary Holtz from Jackson County, was awarded the Gerald and Wanda Cornelius 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition ceremony on Sunday, June 5 in Ames.
Ninety-five Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $124,000 were awarded as a part of the Foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony. Over 454 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 50 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
Mary had known she wanted to go into an area close to the veterinary medicine field since before she was involved with 4-H. Her time in 4-H has significantly helped grow her love and passion for animals. She has had experiences to help expand her knowledge, such as judging animals, to know better what animals the best are, so she will know how to crossbreed. Maru will attend Iowa State University to major in Dairy Science and International Agriculture this fall.
“4-H has allowed me to familiarize myself with the other species through the fair and other workshops, giving me the ability to learn and grow,” says Holtz.
“Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
The Gerald and Wanda Cornelius 4-H Scholarship is in memory of Gerald and Wanda Cornelius, Jackson County 4-H alums.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.