Mary Holtz from Jackson County, was awarded the Gerald and Wanda Cornelius 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition ceremony on Sunday, June 5 in Ames.

 Ninety-five Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $124,000 were awarded as a part of the Foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony. Over 454 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 50 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.