Despite months of uncertainty, the Iowa cattle industry and supporters came together on Aug. 15 for the 38th annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show, which included a Bellevue teen who helped to raise $5,500.
This year’s event raised over $254,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. The show and auction, which were held at Iowa State University, are an annual fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald Houses in Des Moines, Iowa City and Sioux City.
The houses are located near hospitals and provide a “home away from home” for families of seriously ill children. The Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association sponsor the annual steer show and auction.
2020 marked the first time in its 38-year history that the show wasn’t held at the Iowa State Fair, which was canceled due to health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was invite-only for the same reason.
Jackson County brought ‘Hollywood’ to this year’s event. That’s the name of 15-year-old Taylor Deppe’s Maine-Anjou steer, “who thinks he is human,” Deppe said in her introduction for the charity show.
Deppe is a sophomore at Bellevue High School, where she is involved in FFA, 4-H, volleyball, basketball, softball, student council and FBLA. She also is the Jackson County Beef Princess.
According to Deppe, Hollywood “has taken advantage of the pandemic just like many of us – quarantined in the air conditioning and eating all day long.
“Hollywood is the most gentle steer that I have ever worked with. You can see in his eyes that he has the biggest heart. I just know helping the Ronald McDonald House would make him happy, too.
“Raising my steer, Hollywood, during this pandemic taught me that sometimes things happen that I can’t control and sometimes those things just plain stink. I guess that is a lesson many families that have stayed at Ronald McDonald House learned long before COVID-19,” Deppe added.
Miss Rodeo Iowa Brittany Gunn exhibited Deppe’s steer in the ring Aug. 15. The Jackson County Cattlemen and Friends of Jackson County Cattlemen sponsored the steer.
This year’s event included 23 steers, the Iowa youth who raised them and celebrity show persons. They competed for the championship designation, showmanship honors, and the People’s Choice award. The steers were raised by Iowa youth involved in the cattle industry, and area celebrities accompanied the young steer owners in the ring. Immediately following the competition, the steers were sold at auction with proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa.
Michael Slattery purchased Hollywood for $5,500.
Since its inception in 1983, the Governor’s Charity Steer Show has raised over $4.1 million for the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa. Donations can still be made at www.donorbox.org/gcss.
