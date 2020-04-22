Hollander Sleep Products announced last Monday it is closing its production facility in Maquoketa in part due to the impact of COVID-19. The permanent shutdown of the plant, which employs more than 125 people, began last week and will continue the next two weeks.
The company cited the “unforeseeable business circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic in our country” in its notice to the city under the federal and Iowa Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
The pandemic has affected the customer base for items made at the Maquoketa plant, the letter said, making it “a no longer viable manufacturing facility.”
The Jackson County Economic Alliance will work with dislocated workers to help them find new employment as quickly as possible, said Nic Hockenberry, JCEA director.
“Over the past few years during the transition from Pacific Coast Feather to Hollander Sleep Products and then emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the workers and management at the Maquoketa site have worked hard to keep this location viable," Hockenberry said.
“Unfortunately, the unforeseeable circumstances we find ourselves in today with the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be too much, and Bedding Acquisition, LLC, parent company of Hollander Sleep products in Maquoketa, decided to close the plant,” he said.
