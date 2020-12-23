Area residents will observe Christmas and New Year’s celebrations in coming weeks, some in-person and others virtually or privately at home. The coronavirus pandemic is affecting everything this year, so be sure to contact your place of worship to learn if in-person worship will be available.
Following is a list of observances.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue: Christmas Eve Mass Dec. 24 at 10 a.m.; Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.; Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m.; New Year’s Day Mass at 9 a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Springbrook: Christmas Eve Mass Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.; New Year’s Eve Mass at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
St. Donatus Catholic Church: Christmas Eve Mass Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.; Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.; Christmas Day Mass at 8 a.m.; New Year’s Day Mass at 8 a.m.
St. Catherine Catholic Church: Christmas Eve Mass Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.
St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue: No in-person worship for Christmas Eve or Christmas. Worship services will be recorded and broadcast on the local cable station and YouTube. “Gathering at the Nativity” will be at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 with worship and Christmas songs and the gospel; social distance and please wear a mask, service will be about 30 minutes. Christmas Carols and Message will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 – recorded and airing on the Lutheran Channel on Bellevue Cable and YouTube at SaintJohnDevotion or saintjohnlutheran.net
First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service of Word and Song, outside in 4th St. parking lot at 4:30pm. Masks and Social Distancing will be observed.
Online service will be posted on FaceBook by noon on Christmas Eve, youtube link is available...please email bellpres305@gmail.com if you'd like the link sent to you.
First United Methodist Church, Maquoketa: Christmas Eve service will be on Facebook at 7 p.m. Have your advent wreath ready to light all five candles and a personal candle ready to spread God’s love during the traditional closing of “Silent Night.” Visit maquoketa1stumc.com.
Prairie Creek Church, Maquoketa: Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 at 110 S. Jones St.
Sacred Heart Church, Maquoketa: Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m.; Midnight Mass at midnight; Christmas Day Mass at 8 a.m.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Preston: Sunday, Dec. 20, live nativity in the church yard from 10 a.m. to noon. Pick up your communion and bulletin bags so you. Have worship materials for Christmas Eve. Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, Christmas hymns on the organ Christmas Eve at 5:30 p.m., live service on Facebook, 7 p.m. Christmas Eve outdoor candlelight vigil in St. John’s church yard (bring electric or flame candle or flashlight), 20-minute service, wear a mask.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Preston: Christmas Eve Mass at 6 p.m.; Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m.
St. Lawrence, Otter Creek: The church will have a children’s nativity at 4:10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Mass following at 4:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, limited attendance will be in effect. Please wear a mask.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Lost Nation: No in-person worship due to pandemic.
Christian Free Lutheran Church, Wheatland: Christmas Eve candlelight service 6-7 p.m. Christmas Day service 10-11 a.m.
