holiday train
Kristopher Grunert

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming back to Bellevue this year, as it embarks on its first tour in three years.

The train will arrive in Bellevue on Tuesday, Dec. 6,  at 6:45 p.m., with live music and a presentation to the Bellevue Food Pantry from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Folks should gather in the Horizon Lanes parking lot for a look and a listen.