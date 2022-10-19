The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming back to Bellevue this year, as it embarks on its first tour in three years.
The train will arrive in Bellevue on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6:45 p.m., with live music and a presentation to the Bellevue Food Pantry from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Folks should gather in the Horizon Lanes parking lot for a look and a listen.
The train then travels north to Dubuque, where it will arrive at about 8:30 p.m. with an event from 8:45 to 9:15 p.m. at the Hawthorne Street railroad crossing, corner of Hawthorne Street and Rhomberg Avenue.
The CP Holiday Train rolls into dozens of communities in both Canada and the United States to perform live concerts and raise money, food and awareness for local food banks. Holiday Train shows are free to attend. Canadian Pacific asks attendees to bring a cash or nonperishable food donation.
