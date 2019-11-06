The Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce has officially announced events and activities for ‘Unwrap the Magic of Christmas’ a two weekend, town-wide holiday festival set for Saturday, November 30 and Saturday, December 7.
Silent auction items will be displayed at both Bellevue State Bank and Fidelity Bank starting October 29 and then moved to the Local Vendor Craft Fair for last-minute bidding. Winners will be announced on Saturday, November 30 at 2 p.m.
That same day, the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce’s Local Vendor Show will be held at the Bellevue Elementary School gymnasium (with possible overflow at the Legion) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. participating Bellevue merchants will host a downtown open house.
The Bellevue Fire Department will host its annual Chili Supper from 4 to 8 p.m., where Santa Claus will make a special appearance.
A fireworks display, sponsored by Lampe True Value & Rental, will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. After the fireworks folks can enjoy the annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Riverview. Lineup will be in the post office parking lot.
The following weekend, on Saturday, December 7, the Bellevue Holiday Tour of Homes will be conducted from noon to 4 p.m. Five local homes decorated for Christmas will be on the tour, as well as the Festival of Trees with a Soup Cookoff at Off-Shore Event Center from noon to 6 p.m.
Look for the complete schedule and a list of business sponsors for Unwrap the Magic of Christmas in the Nov. 21 issue of the Bellevue Herald-Leader.
