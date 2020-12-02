Young Conrad Ernst, (at left) who was home for the Thanksgiving holidays this past weekend from Drake University, puts Christmas lights on a sleigh his father Allen Ernst recently purchased to decorate the area between the Button Factory and the Bob Ernst Insurance Building on South Riverview. The old sleigh will be finished off with the Grinch, as well as an empty leash in front so folks with dogs can take a photo with the sleigh. It’s all part of an effort by a new organization hoping to make the Riverwalk area along the river shine as much as possible this holiday season. Dubbing the effort “Light Up Riverview,” a group including Misty Parker, Paula Herrig and Karen Jess, have encouraged businesses and residents to get on board by ‘adopting’ a section of Riverview to decorate with holiday lights and decorations. So far, they have most of the riverwalk adopted and decorations are officially put up  and plugged in. See next week’s Herald-Leader for more Riverwalk photos.