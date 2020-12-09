Holiday Lights Recycling: In with New LED Lights and Out with the Old.
The Jackson County Energy District is again partnering with Friends of Jackson County Conservation in Holiday Light recycling.
Drop off your old lights at the recycling box at the Hurstville Interpretive Center or at the Bellevue Public Works area next to the glass recycling container.
Residents are asked to be sure to replace old bulbs with LED bulbs. They will save money and energy, burn at lower temperatures (cool to the touch), last muchlonger (rated up to 100,000 hours), and they come in both warm and cool varieties. Lights will be collected at the two locations until January 15. Last year, 150 pounds of old bulbs were collected and properly recycled.
