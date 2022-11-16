HOLIDAY FIREWORKS SPONSOR JESSIE KUETER

HOLIDAY FIREWORKS SPONSOR JESSIE KUETER of Kueter True Value (second from left) donated the funds to the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce to pay for Bellevue’s Christmas Open House Fireworks Display, which will be shot off on Saturday, Nov. 26 following the Lighted Christmas Parade that starts at 7 p.m. Kueter and staff will also be serving up hot chocolate and cookies for parade goers. Pictured from left with Keuter are Chamber Board members Mark Herman of Potter’s Mill, Brittany Ehlinger of Bellevue State Bank and Bud Schroeder, Bellevue Police Chief.

Local residents, area shoppers and those home for the Thanksgiving weekend are in for a real holiday treat here in Bellevue on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce has officially announced events and activities for ‘Christmas in Bellevue’ a town-wide holiday festival set for next weekend.