Local residents, area shoppers and those home for the Thanksgiving weekend are in for a real holiday treat here in Bellevue on Saturday, Nov. 26.
The Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce has officially announced events and activities for ‘Christmas in Bellevue’ a town-wide holiday festival set for next weekend.
All the fun starts out with two Craft and Vendor Shows, the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce Local Vendor Show will be held in the Bellevue Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; as well as a Holiday Craft and Vender Show at the lower level of the Button Factory from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Bellevue Fire Department will host its annual Chili Supper (with hot dogs also available for the youngsters) from 4 to 8 p.m., where Santa Claus is also expected to make a special appearance.
Starting at 7 p.m., a Lighted Christmas Parade will proceed down Riverview Street, followed by a magical Fireworks Display, sponsored by Kueter True Value & Rental, which will also be serving hot chocolate. After the fireworks a Lighted Christmas Parade will proceed down Riverview Street. Parade lineup will be at the Post Office parking lot. The procession will go south on Riverview and turn at Kueter True Value where it will end.
Judging and prizes for the Lighted Parade are sponsored by River Ridge Brewing, which will be the location for the awards ceremony.
