Bread Basket Donation

THE BELLEVUE MASONIC LODGE last week donated $2,000 to the Bellevue Bread Basket to help stock up on supplies through the holiday season for those in need. Pictured above is Masonic Lodge Secretery John Pitlo presenting the big check to Chuck Ernst of the Bellevue Bread Basket. The Bread Basket is open every third Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m.