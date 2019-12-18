A CHRISTMAS LIGHTING DISPLAY at 406 South 4th Street in Bellevue has been turning a lot of heads and attracting quite a bit of evening traffic. The massive lighted display, set up by Kevin and Tammy Stoecken, includes 160 yard decorations, dozens of yards of lights and 3,000 feet of extension cords. Kevin Stoecken said it takes about 60 hours for him to set the display up, and it is growing each year. Tammy said that the holiday decorations were collected over the past 15 years since the family started the annual holiday tradition. Many of the items also came from folks in the neighborhood who passed away. The Stoecken family invites all to drive by and see the display, which surrounds the entire home. Above, Tammy Stoecken, who runs a childcare operation at the home, is pictured with young Evelyn Roth, daughter of Bob and Emily Roth of Bellevue. The two were adjusting some of the displays before the lights came on last Thursday evening.
