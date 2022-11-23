Silver Bells and Diamonds

Silver Bells and Diamonds performs hit songs of the 1950s through 1980s as well as holiday tunes Saturday, Nov. 26, for a 7 p.m. show at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa. Tickets are for sale now.

Just in time for the Festival of Trees and the holiday season, Silver Bells and Diamonds take the Ohnward Fine Arts Center stage Saturday, Nov. 26, for a 7 p.m. show.

The center is located at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa .The show runs about 2 hours. Concessions, beer and wine will be available for sale.