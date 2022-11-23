Just in time for the Festival of Trees and the holiday season, Silver Bells and Diamonds take the Ohnward Fine Arts Center stage Saturday, Nov. 26, for a 7 p.m. show.
The center is located at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa .The show runs about 2 hours. Concessions, beer and wine will be available for sale.
Silver Bells and Diamonds combines the best of The Diamonds in concert with holiday favorites. The show opens with a Jingle Bells medley followed by a first half of hit songs from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
Then, in the second half, The Diamonds use their signature harmony-filled vocals and stage presence to get the audience into the Christmas spirit with a fast-paced ride through many of holiday favorites. It’s a yuletide rock ’n’ roll revue starring The Diamonds.
The Diamonds released an instant million-selling hit in 1957 called “Little Darlin’.” The song soon went gold and led to a career that saw the group appear on American Bandstand 33 times and be inducted into both the Doo-Wop Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. “Little Darlin’” was followed by two more gold records, “The Stroll” and “Silhouettes.” All three have been featured on soundtracks of the movie “American Graffiti” and the television show “Happy Days.”
All tickets cost $25 in advance, $30 at the door.
Tickets can be purchased at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center by calling (563) 652-9815 or visiting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tickets are for sale at Hartig Drug stores in Preston and Bellevue.
