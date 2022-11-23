The Bellevue Arts Council is hosting a free Holiday Cardmaking event on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Moore Local. From 1 to 3 p.m, the fun will move to Dave Eischeid’s Upstairs Art Studio where Ceramic Christmas Decoration painting sessions will be led by Deanna Cook and Mr. Escheid. For more information, dial up 563-542-7020.