The Bellevue Arts Council is hosting a free Holiday Cardmaking event on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Moore Local. From 1 to 3 p.m, the fun will move to Dave Eischeid’s Upstairs Art Studio where Ceramic Christmas Decoration painting sessions will be led by Deanna Cook and Mr. Escheid. For more information, dial up 563-542-7020.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 88%
- Feels Like: 26°
- Heat Index: 26°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 26°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:02:03 AM
- Sunset: 04:33:40 PM
- Dew Point: 22°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Sunshine and some clouds. High 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
