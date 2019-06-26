Tricia Holdgrafer, an agent for New York Life Insurance Company has been designated as a ‘Retirement Income Certified Professional’ (RICP) by the American College of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.
To receive the RICP designation, Holdgrafer was required to complete three college-level courses, representing an average study time of 100 hours.
Holdgrafer, a Bellevue native, has been a New York Life agent since 2017 and is associated with the NYL General Office in Cedar Rapids. She practices in Bellevue with longtime NYL agent Jolene Starr. Holdgrafer is also a certified public accountant.
