 Kesley Holdgrafer from Jackson County, was awarded the Peyton Family 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition ceremony on Sunday, June 5 in Ames.

  Kesley believes that the opportunities 4-H presented to her paved the path for the future. She gained an immense number of skills and found her passion for communicating about agriculture. She is grateful for 4-H and the amazing opportunities it has given her. Kesley will be pursuing a degree in Ag Communications at Iowa State University.