Kesley Holdgrafer from Jackson County, was awarded the Peyton Family 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition ceremony on Sunday, June 5 in Ames.
Kesley believes that the opportunities 4-H presented to her paved the path for the future. She gained an immense number of skills and found her passion for communicating about agriculture. She is grateful for 4-H and the amazing opportunities it has given her. Kesley will be pursuing a degree in Ag Communications at Iowa State University.
“My most important 4-H experiences have all in a way helped build my character and allowed me to gain leadership skills. At our county fair, I had the opportunity to show alongside my sister which was important to me that we got to share that experience as well help each other in the ring,” says Holdgrafer.
“Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
