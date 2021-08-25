A Bellevue family who lost two lives to a drunk driver nearly two years ago received a bit of closure last month when the man who killed Hannah R. Ruggeberg, 20, of Bellevue (who was 28 weeks pregnant with her son Kashton) received a 40-year prison sentence.
Last week, however, Hannah’s mother Jessica Ruggeberg, received word from the Dubuque County Attorney’s office than John Hoffmann, 71 of Dubuque, has filed for an appeal of that 40-year sentence for the charges of homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy, and serious injury by vehicle
At Hoffmann’s sentencing hearing it was ordered by the court that the sentences for the separate charges be run consecutively. Hoffmann and his attorney, however, say the charges are too extreme and are appealing the sentences and asking that they be run concurrently instead.
Hoffman and his lawyer will have 90 days to get the paperwork filed and it may take up to two years for the appeal to be approved or denied.
The Ruggeberg family, however, say they will fight the appeal and hope the sentencing is not changed. The case could eventually end up in the Iowa Supreme Court.
While they will never get back the lives of Hannah Ruggeberg and her unborn son Kashton, the Ruggebergs believe justice was served for the man responsible for their deaths and they don’t want the sentence changed.
"We will not stop fighting for justice for Hannah and Kashton and my family appreciates all the prayers and support," said Jessica Ruggeberg last week.
Hoffmann received his 40-year prison sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County in July after pleading guilty in May to charges of homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy, and serious injury by vehicle.
The Nov. 9, 2019 crash killed Hannah R. Ruggeberg, 20, of Bellevue, Iowa, who was 28 weeks pregnant with her son Kashton. The crash also seriously injured a 3-year-old passenger.
The fatal accident happened when police said an intoxicated driver, later identified as Hoffman, was driving north in the wrong lane on U.S. 52 near Bradel Cove Road and struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle.
Court documents stated that Hoffman’s blood alcohol content measured 0.135 percent two hours after the crash — well above the legal driving limit of 0.08 percent. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported hearing Hoffman say “he had consumed 10 beers that afternoon,” according to court documents.
