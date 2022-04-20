The re-sentencing of John Hoffmann, age 72 of Dubuque as ordered in February by the Iowa Court of Appeals is moving forward in the coming weeks.
Hoffmann, who originally received a sentence of 40 years in prison, will be resentenced on Monday, May 2 at 3:30 p.m. at the Dubuque County Courthouse for the Nov. 9, 2019 crash that killed Hannah R. Ruggeberg, 20, of Bellevue, who was 28 weeks pregnant with her son Kashton. The crash also seriously injured a three-year-old passenger.
Hoffmann, initially received the 40 year prison sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County last July after pleading guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle.
At this time, the judge, who will be either Judge Michael Scubatt or Judge Thomas Bitter, will review the case. The judge will then decide whether or not he agrees to be bound by the negotiated sentence, which was concurrent sentences, the longest being 25 years with no mandatory minimum.
If the judge does not agree to be bound by the sentencing agreement, then one of two things happens; either Hoffman withdraws his guilty plea, then things basically start over and either there would be a new plea or a trial. If he goes forward with his guilty plea in place and has a sentencing hearing, then there is a new sentencing hearing and the new judge hears all arguments about sentencing and all offered victim impact statements.
The judge would then be free to give any sentence he decides is appropriate, including to choose concurrent or consecutive sentences.
"I promised Hannah and Kash that I would get justice for them, and I won't stop fighting until I do,” said Jessica Ruggeberg, who said the re-sentencing process is open to the public.
Hoffman and his attorneys filed a notice of appeal for his original 40-year sentence last August, arguing that his guilty plea was entered on the condition that he would be sentenced to 25 years in prison. Non-oral arguments were submitted to the Court of Appeals on Jan. 10 of this year.
The appeals court’s opinion, which was released in February, basically vacated the 40-year sentence and remanded the case for resentencing.
“Hoffman asserts that he does not challenge the convictions for the offenses to which he pleaded guilty,” the opinion states. “Rather, he asserts that his challenge is to the sentences imposed.”
The fatal accident of Hannah Ruggeberg happened in late 2019 when police said an intoxicated Hoffman was driving north in the wrong lane on U.S. 52 near Bradel Cove Road when he struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle Nov. 9.
Court documents stated that Hoffman’s blood alcohol content measured 0.135 percent two hours after the crash — well above the legal driving limit of 0.08 percent. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported hearing him state, “he had consumed 10 beers that afternoon,” according to court documents.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley ruled at Hoffman’s July 2021 sentencing hearing that the prison terms for each charge would run consecutively for a total of 40 years.
However, the Iowa Court of Appeals said Hoffman entered a plea agreement last year stipulating that his prison sentence for each of the three charges run concurrently for a total of 25 years.
Both prosecutors and Hoffman’s attorneys asked for the 25-year sentence at the July hearing. However, Ruggeberg’s family members who spoke at the hearing asked for the maximum 40-year sentence, which was initially granted by the judge.
