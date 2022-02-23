A Bellevue family who lost two lives to a drunk driver more than two years ago thought they had finally received some closure when the man responsible was sentenced last year to 40 years in prison.
Now that sentencing may be changed as the Iowa Court of Appeals ordered that a Dubuque man, John Hoffman, age 72 of Dubuque, be re-sentenced for the Nov. 9, 2019 crash that killed Hannah R. Ruggeberg, 20, of Bellevue, who was 28 weeks pregnant with her son Kashton. The crash also seriously injured a three-year-old passenger.
Hoffmann, initially received the 40 year prison sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County last July after pleading guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle, non-consensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle.
Hoffman and his attorneys then filed a notice of appeal for his sentence in August, arguing that his guilty plea was entered on the condition that he would be sentenced to 25 years in prison. Non-oral arguments were submitted to the Court of Appeals on Jan. 10.
The appeals court’s opinion, which was released last Wednesday, basically vacated the 40-year sentence and remanded the case for re-sentencing.
“Hoffman asserts that he does not challenge the convictions for the offenses to which he pleaded guilty,” the opinion states. “Rather, he asserts that his challenge is to the sentences imposed.”
The fatal accident of Hannah Ruggeberg happened in late 2019 when police said an intoxicated Hoffman was driving north in the wrong lane on U.S. 52 near Bradel Cove Road when he struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle Nov. 9.
Court documents stated that Hoffman’s blood alcohol content measured 0.135 percent two hours after the crash — well above the legal driving limit of 0.08 percent. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported hearing him state, “he had consumed 10 beers that afternoon,” according to court documents.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley ruled at Hoffman’s July 2021 sentencing hearing that the prison terms for each charge would run consecutively for a total of 40 years.
"We finally thought that justice had been served for Hannah and Kash, and now it feels like we are starting over. If this man was truly sorry for what he did, he would just serve his time,” Hannah’s mother Jessica Ruggeberg.
However, the Iowa Court of Appeals said Hoffman entered a plea agreement last year stipulating that his prison sentence for each of the three charges run concurrently for a total of 25 years.
“Hoffman’s plea is clear and consistent throughout, indicating that it was conditioned on the court’s acceptance of the plea bargain,” the appeals court’s opinion states. “... The plea was accepted by the court.”
However, Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley ruled at Hoffman’s July sentencing hearing that the prison terms for each charge would run consecutively.
“The court gave no reference to the fact that Hoffman’s guilty plea was conditioned on the court’s agreement to be bound by the plea agreement in either the sentencing hearing or its sentencing order,” the opinion states. “The court did not inform Hoffman that it refused to be bound by the plea agreement and it did not afford him an opportunity to withdraw his guilty plea.”
Both prosecutors and Hoffman’s attorneys asked for the 25-year sentence at the July hearing. However, Ruggeberg’s family members who spoke at the hearing asked for the maximum 40-year sentence, which was initially granted by the judge.
A new sentencing date for Hoffman has not yet been established, but the Court of Appeals ruling suggests that the new sentencing should be held before a different judge.
