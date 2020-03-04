A Bellevue century-old machine shop collection with a wealth of historical significance that was donated to the National Mississippi River Museum in Dubuque seven years ago will finally be on display for all to see later this month.
A ribbon cutting for the new interactive Brandt boat building exhibit will take place Tuesday, March 31 at 4 p.m.
Jan Brinker, a first cousin to the late William Brandt (grandson of famous boat builder Joseph Brandt), announced in 2013 that the contents of the former Iowa Marine Engine and Launch Works building, located at 307 South Second Street, would be given to the national museum, which would build a separate display for the one-of-a-kind collection.
After several years of study, cataloging parts and transferring the antique machinery to Dubuque from Bellevue, the building of the display (and functioning turn-of-the-century machine shop) will be open to the public in just a few weeks.
The Bellevue display will be located inside the Fred W. Woodward Riverboat Museum building, as part of a new effort by the museum to bridge the Mississippi River’s past with its present.
The exhibit, which will include other features of the river, will be called the “River of Innovation,” a year-round feature with new educational and hands-on attractions.
The centerpiece of the new, 9,000-square-foot exhibit will be the entire authentic belt-driven machine shop from Bellevue.
Originally used to build motors for racing boats in the early 1900s, the machine shop’s belts and motors will be up and whirring in the exhibit. According to the museum’s vice president of development and co-project leader, Erin Dragotto, the machine actually will be used to manufacture real items.
“We want to make this an interactive experience that will take people back in time,” said Dragotto, who noted that the national museum has hired a company called “Roto,” whose people are experts in antique belt-driven machinery. “They are the group that built the Henry Ford Museum in Deerborne, Michigan.”
As reported before in past issues of the Herald-Leader (which were also used by the museum to help with the historical aspects), the old Brandt building and its contents are extremely significant to Bellevue and the Mississippi River as the old limestone structure at the corner of Chestnut and South Second Street was the location where some of the first racing boat engines were built. It was also the location where the famous recording-breaking Red Top engine was manufactured – which was the toast of racing boat enthusiasts from St. Louis to St. Paul in the early 1900s.
“We know there are people who wanted it to stay in here and be taken over by the Jackson County Historical Society, but we think this is the best way to pay tribute to the Brandt family,” said Brinker when she announced the donation five years ago.
Brinker, as the closest living relative to William Brandt, who died in April 2012, was given power of attorney over the property.
In his last will and testament, William Brandt asked that, if possible, the machine shop where the historic boats were built (which remained virtually untouched for the past century), be preserved by the Jackson County Historical Society, with assistance from Bill Rieckens, a good friend of Brandt.
If not possible to preserve the historical artifacts, the will stated that they be sold at public auction, with funds given to his estate.
“We want people to know that we didn’t sell them – all the machines in that building will be taken down by experts at the Mississippi River Museum and reassembled in Dubuque,” emphasized Brinker. “As part of the donation, we also asked that a video be made so that patrons of the museum could watch and understand what they were looking at.”
Before William Brandt passed away, the old shop was a regular hang out for those interested in antique mechanical things. That’s the way it was for several decades.
Rieken (who passed away in 2014), along with Dr. Peter Pauly, a Bellevue dentist, would often join Brandt in the old garage to tinker around and talk about local history.
In the early 1990s, William Brandt discovered the pieces of a never-assembled two-cylinder racing boat engine located in the upstairs of his grandfather’s old building. Brandt and the guys who hung out at the shop decided to see if it would run.
They gang tinkered around with it for nearly two years before it finally sputtered to life.
Two similar racing engines, all in working order, still sit in the limestone, while one is currently on display at the national museum in Dubuque.
“It’s a smaller display right now, but only temporary,” said Dragotto. “Bellevue people should be glad to know that the Brandt machine shop will be the centerpiece of an entire building.”
In the new display, an overhead shaft which had been in place since about 1900, will the length of the overhead interior of the shop just as it did originally. Still in working order, it powers a series of metal lathes, drills, saws and other strange mechanical wonders that once shaped hundreds of marine engines that powered record-setting racers – as well as small fishing boats which worked the Louisiana bayous.
It is estimated that the Bellevue machine shop turned out about 3,500 inboard engines starting around 1900 – just a few years after Joseph Brandt started out as an apprentice machinist in Dubuque, then moved to Bellevue to start his own business.
Most of the engines produced here were one-cylinder models, which were extremely popular with fisherman up and down the Mississippi River.
But perhaps more historically significant were the 8-cyclinder racing engines built at Bellevue’s Iowa Marine Engine and Launch Works, which were created by Brandt for wealthy businessmen, including Bellevue sawmill owner W.E. Hughley, who piloted the Red Top and Red Top II into the record books with a speed of 36 miles per hour.
According to an article in the Bellevue Leader from June 30, 1908, Bellevue residents came to watch from the river bank as the Red Top embarked on her maiden time trial on the Mississippi.
“Her four vertical exhaust stacks barked as Art Ellinghouse and W.E. Hughey idled her out into the channel,” the article read.
Although thousands of boats, including the Red Top, were built here, the crowning glory for Brandt was a launch named “The Comet,” which held the world speed record in its class in 1912.
It earned the honor by traveling at a pace of 37 miles per hour along the Mississippi. The Brandt engine creation consisted of six cylinders and 350 horsepower.
The last of the Red Top series, the Red Top IV, was powered by an 8-cylinder motor and reached speeds of 50 miles per hour.
The late Darby Brandt, William Brandt’s father and son of legendary marine engine builder Joe Brandt, was quoted in a 1976 Bellevue Herald-Leader article, reflecting on his father’s accomplishments.
“Dad didn’t own these, boats, he just built them,” said Darby, who explained that only “The Comet” was owned by a local man, Joseph Kelso, an early Bellevue Banker.
For nearly 40 years, Brandt and Iowa Marine and Launch Works in Bellevue built boats and motors that came to be known throughout the nation for their fine quality. But it 1930, the outboard motor was invented and the local business suffered greatly from the new and less expensive competition.
Joe Brandt continued operating the business for many years after 1930, doing mostly repair work. He died in 1947 at the age of 76. His son Darby carried on the business with son William for awhile, keeping the machinery running and things in order.
Today, the old limestone workshop remains as sort of a monument to the Brandt family’s boat-building heritage.
The National Mississippi River Museum in Dubuque, where the Bellevue workshop is now preserved, is part of the Smithsonian Institute.
