With fall comes the Jackson County Historical Society’s annual Heritage Day, which is always held on the first Sunday of November and is a crucial fundraiser for the society.
The program will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, starting at 3 p.m. in the museum located on the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa.
The program will be built around the JCHS Hall of Fame and will feature Rich Rockrohr. He was a big part of the project over the last three years to upgrade the Hall of Fame display, information and photos of the 101 men and women who have been inducted over the past 50 years.
The photos of inductees had been in a “mishmash of various frames, different sizes, colors, and missing descriptive information in many cases,” according to museum curator Bonnie Mitchell. “Plus, we were out of wall space, so the most recent inductees weren’t even included.”
After the Hall of Fame committee decided on a digital display, Rockrohr resized and edited all the photos and placed them in a slideshow. Others helped by updating the dates and the story of what each inductee contributed to Jackson County to earn this distinction. Bel Tubbs had already completed about one-third of it, so several others began to research. Doug Melvold then edited everything for a professional touch.
Then a wonderful thing occurred, according to Mitchell. David Owen contacted the historical society and revealed a project he had begun that entailed making small wooden plaques of each of the 101 members — each contained a laser cutting of their image and dates. Owen worked months on these but died before he could finish.
To honor his brother, Mark Owen then took up the baton and finished the project. They are mounted on cherry panels (15 to a panel). HE has delivered them, and they will be unveiled at the program.
For those who don’t know, the Owen brothers were born and raised in Jackson County, graduated from Maquoketa High School, and are the sons of Harold and Lorraine Owen who lived on Quarry Street. Harold had a radio and TV business in their home.
Rockrohr played a big part in coordinating this as well so he will take charge of the 2022 inductee, who happens to be a great-aunt of Helen Rockrohr —Imogene Mitchell Von Schrader. The public will learn more about her and the part she played in elevating Burt’s Caves or Morehead Caves into the Maquoketa Caves State Park. That’s important timing because the historical society’s theme for 2022 is the State Parks of Jackson County.
After the unveiling and induction ceremony, everyone is invited to enjoy the Heritage Dinner across the way in Janssen Hall. It runs from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale from any JCHS member or at either museum. They cost $13 in advance and $15 at the door. There will be carry-outs. Jeronimo’s of Springbrook is catering the meal, which will be beef or chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies and salads, rolls, and coffee or lemonade. There will also be a choice of desserts.
The fundraising event also includes a silent auction spearheaded by Leslie Jacobsen that includes many items.
