The Jackson County Historical Society will continue exploring its 2022 theme of “State Parks” at its annual meeting at 7 p.m. July 14.
Susan Lucke will be the guest speaker at the event, which will take place at the JCHS museum at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Lucke’s presentation is titled “Bellevue State Park: Ancient Seas, Sacred Site, Public Space.” It will touch on the theology, anthropology, and American social history that make Bellevue State Park important to national, regional, and local history as well as educational tourism.
Lucke is a Bellevue native and the great–granddaughter of Joseph Lucke, founder of the historic Lucke Boot and Shoe Store. She grew up intrigued with stories of early Bellevue and family lore, but she strongly disliked academic history until encountering a professor who emphasized patterns and cycles over dates and names as key to understanding stories of the world, then and now.
Lucke graduated from the former Marycrest College in Davenport. She went on to a career in academic publishing, primarily at Iowa State University, working in writing, editing, marketing and management.
Two local parks with approaching centennial anniversaries are being highlighted during the year: Bellevue (1928–2028) and Maquoketa Caves (1931–2031).
The business meeting is expected to begin at 7:45 p.m. After the meeting adjourns, attendees are invited to enjoy refreshments and look around the museum.
