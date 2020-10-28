She bought an electric letter opener to open affidavit envelopes faster.
She bought a high-speed scanner to count the absentee ballots for quick yet accurate results on election day.
With those additions and trained election officials, Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith said her office is ready for what could be historic voter turnout in the 2020 general election.
“We will be done on time counting unless something unexpected happens,” Smith said Thursday.
2020 has proven anything but predictable as the public tries to maintain social distance in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic added more work to the county auditor’s office, which is in charge of elections, as record numbers of people choose to vote absentee or in-person absentee to avoid projected large crowds at the polls Nov. 3.
That’s proven true in Jackson County, where Smith and staff had received 5,426 absentee ballot requests — and counting — in the mail as of Oct. 22. Of that number, 4,550 absentee ballots had been voted and returned to her office, Smith said
Registered voters can no longer request an absentee ballot. That deadline was Oct. 24.
Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 2 to be counted. Those who mail in their absentee ballot can track it at sos.iowa.gov/absenteeballotstatus/absenteesearch. Otherwise, people can hand their voted ballot to an employee at the auditor’s office or call the office at (563) 652-3144 and an employee will pick up the ballot curbside.
Since in-person absentee voting began Oct. 5, 560 people cast their votes in the Jackson County Courthouse.
Voters can vote absentee in-person until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. The Jackson County Auditor’s Office will be open until 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, for special hours to accommodate in-person voters.
Voters who requested an absentee ballot but decide they’d rather vote at the polls on election day may do so. They have two options. One, they can put the unvoted ballot in the accompanying envelope, write “going to the polls” on the signature line, and mail it back to the auditor’s office. Or two, they can return the unvoted ballot to the polls on election day and surrender it to election officials, who will then give them a new ballot.
For those who want to vote in person on election day, all 16 Jackson County precincts will open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Voters in line at their precinct before 9 p.m. will be allowed to vote, Smith noted.
Voters must show proof of identification to vote in-person absentee as well as on election day. The preferred form of ID is a valid Iowa driver’s license.
Election officials will enforce coronavirus protocols on election day. To limit the spread, election officials are supplied with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and cleaning products.
Face coverings will not be required by election officials nor by voters, Smith said. However, face coverings are encouraged and voters are asked to maintain at least 6 feet of separation and to be “patient,” Smith said.
Voters will receive an ink pen to mark their ballots; they can keep the pen so it’s not used by anyone else.
County races
Jackson County voters will elect a new sheriff after 24 years. Chief Deputy Sheriff Steve Schroeder, D-Bellevue, vies for the position against Scott County Deputy Brent Kilburg, R-Donahue.
Incumbent Mike Steines, R-Bellevue, seeks a second term as District 1 Jackson County supervisor against Leisure Lake Democrat Sandy Knockel-Strub.
Alisa Smith, R-Maquoketa, faces no opposition for the county auditor seat.
Voters will elect two members to the Jackson County Regional Health Center Board of Trustees. Dianne Brady and James Thines currently serve on the board and seek election.
Three people seek election to three positions as soil and water conservation district commissioners: Jeffrey Wilms, Christopher Johnson and Lawrence Deppe.
Thomas Casel, Bonnie Andersen, David Burmahl and Jayden Flagel are running for four seats on the Jackson County Agricultural Extension Council.
State and federal races
Incumbent Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, takes on Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, for the House District 58 seat.
Three candidates oppose incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst: Democrat Theresa Greenfield, Libertarian Rick Stewart (formerly of Maquoketa), and independent Suzanne Herzog.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, will face Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, for the U.S. District 1 House seat.
Voters also will elect the next U.S. president. The candidates are Donald Trump, Joseph Biden, Roque Rocky De La Ruente, Don Blankenship, Ricki Sue King, Howie Hawkins, Jo Jorgensen, Brock Pierce and Kanye West.
Judge retention questions also are on the ballot.
Look here for election results
Unofficial election results will be posted on the county’s website – co.jackson.ia.us – as results arrive Tuesday evening, as well as the Bellevue Herald-Leader website — bellevueheraldleader.com. People also can tune in to KMAQ for results.
Race results and interviews with the candidates will be published in the Nov. 12 edition of the Bellevue Herald-Leader.
Polling Sites
1st Precinct: Bellevue Township and Bellevue City in the community center basement, 1700 State St., Bellevue
2nd Precinct: Tete Des Morts Township and St. Donatus City at St. Donatus Parish Center, 97 E. First St., St. Donatus
3rd Precinct: Prairie Springs and Richland Twps and LaMotte City in the recreation center, 523 Elm St., LaMotte
4th Precinct: Butler and Otter Creek Twps and part of Zwingle City at St. Lawrence Community Hall, Otter Creek, 17374 Bellevue-Cascade Road, Zwingle
5th Precinct: Brandon and Monmouth Twps and Monmouth and Baldwin cities at Baldwin Fire Station, 5194 47th St., Baldwin
6th Precinct: Farmers Creek and Perry Twps and Andrew City at City Hall, 11 E. Benton St., Andrew
7th Precinct: Maquoketa and South Fork Twps at Pearson Memorial Hall, Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa
8th Precinct: Jackson and Washington Twps and Springbrook City at City Hall, 101 E. Main St., Springbrook
9th Precinct: Fairfield and Van Buren Twps, Preston and Spragueville cities at Community Hall, 52 W. Gillet St., Preston
10th Precinct: Iowa Township and Miles City at City Hall, 430 Ferry Road, Miles
11th Precinct: Union Township and Sabula City at City Hall, 411 Broad St., Sabula
12th-16th Precincts: Maquoketa wards 1-5, Pearson Memorial Hall, Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa
