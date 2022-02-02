United States Congress Representative Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) stopped in Bellevue last Wednesday to take a private tour of Potter’s Mill, followed by a stop at the Bellevue Herald-Leader newspaper office to provide an update on her first year on the job.
She made the brief visits here between two other stops in Jones and Dubuque counties, as she continues the process of meeting face-to-face with her constituents. It’s all part of her efforts to stop in each of the 20 counties she represents in eastern Iowa.
Hinson said that while talking to Mark and Rachel Herman of Potter’s Mill, she heard many of the same things she has heard at town hall discussions across the region.
“They have been really hurt by inflation as well as the worker shortage at Potter’s Mill, as are many local businesses here in eastern Iowa,” said Hinson. “Mark and Rachel are also concerned with the rising costs of food, supplies and utilities, and in general don’t want to see small businesses be over-regulated by the government.”
Prior to coming to Bellevue, Hinson hosted a town hall meeting in Anamosa, where she said the same theme kept coming up over and over.
“It’s inflation and a lack of workers that people are talking about here in Iowa,” said Hinson. “I heard the same thing at Potter’s Mill, where the Hermans said that their operating costs have risen by as much as 30 percent over the past year.”
Infrastructure improvements to the Lock and Dam system on the Mississippi River was also something Hinson touched on during the brief visit to Bellevue.
The congresswoman who originally voted against the recent infrastructure bill, said she did so because it was tied directly to President Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan, which was later dropped in favor of a smaller infrastucture bill.
“I’d like to see targeted infrastructure improvements, which are needed, not massive spending on unrelated items stuck inside a massive bill,” said Hinson. “The improvements to the Lock Dam system are going to make things more efficient for agriculture and all the other goods being
Ashley Hinson joined with fellow congressional members Cheri Bustos (D-IL) as well as Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and Roy Blunt (R-MO) recently to announce that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would allocate $829.1 million in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) for the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program (NESP) on the Upper Mississippi River.
Specifically, the funding will be used to complete the modernization of Lock & Dam 25, including the construction of a new 1,200-foot lock, an environmental restoration project at Lock & Dam 22, and other small-scale ecosystem and navigation projects in the region.
“The lock and dam system along the Upper Mississippi River is critical to Iowa’s agriculture economy and our country’s entire supply chain — this landmark investment will be game-changing for Iowans and communities along the Mississippi River like here in Bellevue," said Hinson. "Over 60 percent of our nation’s grain exports travel through this lock and dam system, and it is a massive economic engine for the entire state. That’s why I helped lead a bipartisan group of my colleagues in urging the Administration to prioritize funding for these essential upgrades. I’ll always fight to ensure Iowans’ taxpayer dollars are reinvested at home in Iowa.”
As well as infrastructure, Hinson said she is also a co-sponsor of the Curbing Abuse and Saving Expression in Technology (CASE-IT) Act.
“Currently, Big Tech companies take advantage of Section 230 to censor and suppress certain content with no accountability or liability. This legislation would amend Section 230 so that Big Tech companies can no longer enjoy protections from the federal government without adhering to the spirit of the First Amendment,” said Hinson. “Put simply, if this bill is implemented, Big Tech platforms would no longer be able to selectively censor content and determine what constitutes free speech while enjoying blanket immunity from the federal government. Specifically, Big Tech would be liable for any dangerous or explicit content harming minors on their platforms.”
