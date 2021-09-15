A Jackson County man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for placing an incendiary device on another person’s property.
Aaron Hinke, age 46, pleaded guilty on March 22 to possession of a national firearms act destructive device not registered to the possessor.
Information presented at a prior hearing showed that Hinke placed the device on the property of a La Motte homeowner, and it was later found by the homeowner’s five-year-old child.
Officials said the device consisted of a cigarette, firework, and long firework fuse taped to a small gasoline container filled with a gas and oil mixture. The State Fire Marshall was able to defuse it.
Hinke was sentenced to 37 months in prison, and must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
