Nancy and Dennis (Squirrely) Hingtgen will celebrate their 25th Wedding Anniversary Saturday, October 19, 2019 with an open house reception from 5-11 pm at Horizon Hall in Bellevue, IA.
Nancy (Schwager) Noonan and Dennis Hingtgen were married October 22, 1994 at St. Joseph’s church in Bellevue.
They are the parents of 3 children; Crystal Noonan of Denver, CO, Jered (Bridget Dazey) Noonan of Beaverton, Oregon and Bennett (Jaclyn) Noonan of Marion, IA. They also have 2 grandchildren; Morgan Dazey and Kennedy Noonan.
Nancy retired from Rockwell Collins after 30 years. Dennis works at Bodine Electric in Peosta, IA.
