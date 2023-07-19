Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Caleb Hingtgen of Saint Donatus, IA, graduated Magna Cum Laude in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Conservation Mgmt.
About Upper Iowa University
About Upper Iowa University
Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to roughly 5,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus, and education centers through the U.S. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, affordable, and quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.
