...Blizzard Conditions Possible Thursday...
.A fast moving Arctic cold front will bring potentially dangerous
conditions to the area Thursday and Thursday night. Rain, possibly
be mixed with freezing rain and sleet will move into Iowa early
Thursday morning, then as the cold front moves in during the mid
morning, rain will switch to snow, winds will increase to 30 mph,
and any wet roads will flash freeze. As the front moves east, this
same impact will occur with it, reaching the Mississippi River in
the early afternoon, and central Illinois by late afternoon.
Snow is expected to fall for several hours behind the cold front,
with several inches expected to fall. Winds behind the front will
increase to 25 to 35 mph, with blowing snow becoming dangerous in
open areas. White out conditions are possible, and some areas in
Iowa may experience several hours of blizzard conditions.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerous conditions will move east
from near Vinton Iowa by late morning to Cedar Rapids round Noon
and then reaching the Quad Cities through Dubuque by 3 PM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
