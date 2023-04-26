moderate flood stage (17 feet)

The Mississippi River at Bellevue was already at moderate flood stage (17 feet) as of last Sunday when this drone photo was taken.

Revised forecasts released last weekend have pushed the expected crests even higher on the Mississippi River, where major flooding is expected from Dubuque to Bellevue and southward to at least Burlington. 

The river is now expected to crest in the 21 to 23 foot range during the early part of May in the Bellevue to Rock Island stretch. The record crest was 22.7 feet in 2019.